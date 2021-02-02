Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)

Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

A full-patch member of a Hells Angels chapter based in Langley will be allowed to appeal a ban on gun ownership, a judge in Chilliwack ruled recently.

In her ruling, Justice Francesca Marzari expressed doubt about the evidence given by a longtime retired RCMP officer that the Hells Angels is an organized crime group.

The case began when Gaston Methot attempted to renew a firearms permit he had held from 2012 to April, 2018, without incident.

The Firearms Officer issued a Notice of Refusal to Methot, citing Methot’s membership in the outlaw motorcycle gang.

Methot is a member of the West Point Chapter, a Lower Mainland-area group that, according to media reports, had a rented clubhouse in South Langley in recent years.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fuelled stripper parties

READ MORE: Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

The refusal to give Methot a firearms permit relied on a report by a 28-year veteran of the RCMP, Cpl. Sergio Da Silva, who in 2018 was with the Organized Gang Unit of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), which combats organized crime in B.C.

Da Silva advised the Firearms Officer about the characteristics of the Hells Angels, and the Firearms Officer refused the license, writing “I find you represent the Hells Angels and are bound by rules that allow for violence and criminal acts, and that the police are your adversary.”

He found that the outlaw motorcycle club has a reputation for violence and criminal acts, and forbids its members from cooperating with police.

Methot appealed and a reference hearing was held in Abbotsford Provincial Court. The judge there again found that it was reasonable to refuse the license because Methot “is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, which is an organization that allows for violence and criminality, that restricts its members cooperation with police, and regards the police as adversaries.”

Public safety was at risk by giving Methot a gun license, the provincial court judge found.

But Marzari, in a January 22 ruling in Chilliwack Supreme Court, found that the judge had erred.

Part of Marzari’s ruling relied on changing standards of review in cases like this, based on a Supreme Court of Canada ruling. She also considered other recent court rulings that have limited the ability of police officers to offer the opinion that the Hells Angels are an organized crime group.

Da Silva’s report relied on “double or unattributed hearsay, use of the term ‘outlaw motorcycle gang,’ and aspects of his opinion that may be characterized as pure speculation,” Marzari wrote, agreeing with Methot’s lawyer.

“While some of this opinion evidence was factual and largely uncontested (for example, that Mr. Methot is a member of the Hells Angels) other aspects were highly contentious at the hearing and were based on hearsay and speculation that would ordinarily not be admissible, and which raise reliability issues,” Marzari added later in her ruling.

The hearing over Methot’s gun license was not a formal trial, and Marzari acknowledged that hearsay evidence is admissible in such a hearing.

But the judge should have considered the “weaknesses” of Da Silva’s evidence, Marzari wrote.

Marzari did not grant Methot his firearms license, but did rule that the Provincial Court has to reconsider the matter again, this time applying “the proper standard of review” to the decision and Da Silva’s expert evidence.

Police in B.C. have repeatedly characterized the Hells Angels as a violent organized crime group involved in the drug trade, and multiple Hells Angels members in B.C. have been murdered in recent years.

.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackgun controlgunsHells AngelsLangleyOrganized crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
Next story
Satan, swear words spray painted all over Vernon school

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A cougar was put down after killing a goat and attacking a donkey from a hobby farm off Hartnell Road over the Jan. 30 weekend. (File photo)
Cougar destroyed after killing goat, attacking donkey in Vernon

Conservation Officers forced to put the predatory cat down

Norm Letnick. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Letnick tops Central Okanagan B.C. election spending

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick spent more than $47,000 seeking re-election in October 2020

A vulgar vandalism spree left Fulton Secondary covered in graffiti, as pictured Monday, Feb. 1. (Vernon Rant and Rave photo)
Satan, swear words spray painted all over Vernon school

Vandalism spree quickly covered up, but RCMP and school are investigating

Downtown Vernon Association is putting on the ultimate scavenger hunt, Gold Rush, during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 5-14, 2021. (DVA - Facebook)
Gold nugget up for grabs in Downtown Vernon’s scavenger hunt

DVA gets creative amid pandemic Vernon Winter Carnival planning

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Contributed)
COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Most Read