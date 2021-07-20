(RDNO)

Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

10,000-17,000 blocks of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road to leave immediately

An evacuation order is issued for those in the 10,000 to 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the order at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

“If you are in this area, you must leave immediately.”

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The RDNO does not expect that the Evacuation order will be lifted in the short term, and evacuees will not have access to their houses while the order is in place, therefore bring your pets and important items with you.

The Bunting Road fire burning above a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation alert. (Randy Smith photo)
