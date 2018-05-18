Google Maps

Evacuation order rescinded for Westside Road properties

West Kelowna - States of local emergency are ongoing in the Central Okanagan

An evacuation order for two regional district properties has been rescinded.

The affected properties are:

8645 Westside Rd N

8635 Ewings Landing Rd

States of local emergency currently exist in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation and in the Central Okanagan’s West Electoral Area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the regional boundary, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

“The state of emergency is a proactive approach that continues to provide crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” the centre said in the release.

Across the region, local governments continue with various flood prevention measures in priority areas. Residents in the Central Okanagan, especially those whose property has historically experienced flooding, are responsible for protecting their buildings, structures and properties from groundwater and potential flood damage. This includes protective measures for storm drains in underground parkades.

Sand and sandbags are available to help Central Okanagan residents with their flood prevention preparations. Sand and sandbag locations across the region can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.


