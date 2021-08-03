The Nk'Mip fire as seen from above shortly after it first started July 19. (BC Wildfire)

Evacuation order rescinded for properties within Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A

Residents must still be prepared to evacuate their property immediately.

An evacuation order has been rescinded for 223 properties within the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A

The order was rescinded at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. The properties are now on evacuation alert, and residents must still be prepared to evacuate their property immediately.

“Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District now notifies those properties identified in Schedule 1 and shown in Schedule 2 that Evacuation Alert remains in place,” wrote the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.

A list of affected properties can be found here.

The update comes after several residents from Anarchist Mountain expressed concern and frustration over the evacuation orders. One woman who spoke with the Western News said she has been living with family but is growing tired of being unable to go home.

READ MORE: Osoyoos wildfire evacuees from Anarchist Mountain growing weary

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Evacuation order for Three Valley Lake fire partially rescinded

Just Posted

The route will take runners around Kelowna (Photo/Motiv Running)
Kelowna Wine Country runs return for 8th year

A good amount of rain Sunday helped the fire behaviour of the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Motorists reminded to keep out of active area as fire near Mabel Lake smoulders

Interior Health is recommending parents and eligible school-aged children get the vaccine before heading back to class. (Metro Creative photo)
Central Okanagan families urged to get vaccinated before school year starts

Sgt. James Fayle, from left, Const. Holly Van Woerden and Const. Joel Kooger are the newest additions to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP team. (RCMP)
Trio of officers added to Vernon Mounties