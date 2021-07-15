The collapsed crane at a downtown Kelowna construction site is slightly shorter on Wednesday, July 14, after crews completed the first stage of its disassembly. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Evacuation order remains in effect for downtown Kelowna as crane disassembly continues

Outside experts are being brought in to aid in the disassembly and removal of the collapsed crane

An evacuation order for addresses around the crane collapse remains in effect as outside experts are being brought in to aid in the disassembly of the crane.

The evacuation order remains in effect for the following addresses:

  • 1450 Bertram Street
  • 1464 Bertram Street
  • 1468 Bertram Street
  • 1476 Bertram Street
  • 1488 Bertram Street
  • 1441 St. Paul Street
  • 100, 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 101, 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 204 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 204A 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 100 1461 St. Paul Street
  • 105, 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 106 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 200 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 200A 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 201 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 202 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 203 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 203A 1449 St. Paul Street
  • 200 1461 St. Paul Street
  • 1471 St. Paul Street

The incident area is still considered unsafe and unstable, said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in a statement. It is not anticipated that the evacuation order will be lifted before Monday, July 19. The public is asked to respect any remaining road/sidewalk closures, fencing and signage to allow crews and emergency personnel to perform their duties.

