The map shows areas near the Upper Park Rill wildfire which have had evacuation orders rescinded. (RDOS image)

Evacuation order related to wildfire outside Osoyoos rescinded

Regional district rescinds orders in effect since Aug. 18

An evacuation order affecting residents near the Upper Park Rill wildfire near Osoyoos has been lifted.

The order, issued on Aug. 18, 2023 by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has been rescinded as of Aug. 24.

The rescind is in effect for the following areas:

  • Electoral Area C including Yellowbrick Road, Orofino Creek Road, Ripley Lake and Madden Lake
  • Electoral Area I including Grand Oro and Grand Oro Branch Road
  • Electoral Area G including on Grand Oro Road

The RDOS noted an evacuation alert may still need to be issued and if it is, the Evacuation Order process will begin again.

The regional district recommends residents ensure their vehicle’s gas tank is full and they bring a minimum of three days’ worth of food and essential supplies as local stores may not have adequate stock yet. It is also recommended to bring in all medications and pet supplies needed.

An interactive map showing current evacuation orders and alerts is available at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

