A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)

Evacuation order lifted for Vernon area residents

Firefighting crews have a handle on Becker Lake fire sparked Saturday

Coldstream and Vernon area residents on evacuation alert can breath a little easier tonight.

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area C. The District of Coldstream is also rescinding its evacuation alert in the area.

The alert was implemented due to a fire in the Becker Lake vicinity. Properties affected and now rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

District of Coldstream

• Ravine Dr., Ranchland Pl., Cypress Dr., Ridgemont Dr., Rockland Dr. Upland Dr.,Upper Crestview, Fairmont Pl. Crestview Dr.,Jeffrey Dr., Scenic Dr. Auburn Ct., Hymar Pl., North Side Buchanan Rd. (8600blk- 9800blk), Midland Pl., Nickle Rd., Upland Hts., Terrace Dr.

RDNO- Area C

• Robin Rd., Galiano (715-1294), Boss Ck Rd. (3965- onwards), French Rd., Greenwood Rd., South Side Hartnell RD., Kingsview Rd., Lynx Dr.

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)
A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)
A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Susie Catt photo)
A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
