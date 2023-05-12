Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

Properties between Raven Road and 209 Saskatoon Rd. are no longer under an evacuation order

The beach front properties highlighted on this map from Raven Road to 209 Saskatoon Road are no longer under an evacuation order as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Google Earth image)

Some properties on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) land are no longer under an evacuation order due to flooding in the area.

The OKIB rescinded the order for beach front properties between Raven Road (Chief Saddleman Road) and 209 Saskatoon Rd., beside Okanagan Lake.

The evacuation order was first issued by the OKIB on May 3 for the area near Parker Cove, where Whiteman’s Creek spilled its banks. It was rescinded for the above properties Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders for other areas in Parker Cove remain in effect.

On Thursday, the OKIB said there is no longer enough snowpack to create significant changes in freshet flow or flood danger, which was determined by helicopter flights over the area.

The OKIB reminds people not to access properties south of Whiteman’s Creek through Parker Cove. Falcon Avenue is still closed to non-emergency personnel and is an evacuation order area.

