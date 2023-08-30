The map shows a new evacuation order affecting 14 addresses in Sorrento, issued Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)

Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

Residents within order zone already notified and ‘tactically evacuated’ overnight

The Bush Creek East wildfire has triggered further evacuation orders.

Effective immediately Wednesday, Aug. 30, the order is for 14 addresses in the Sorrento area.

The order is in effect for the following:

  • 591-622 Elson Rd.
  • 998, 1060, 1063 Fredrickson Rd.
  • The parts of the following properties that lie south of the CP Railway: 3013, 3017 Des Fosses Rd., 643 Elson Rd., 1138, 1214 Fredrickson Rd.

This order was issued following a tactical evacuation that happened overnight, Aug. 29. There will not be an Alertable notification sent out for this order, as affected residents have already been notified, said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Refer to the CSRD’s emergency mapping dashboard to see how your property is affected.

Water supply in Sorrento was temporarily interrupted Tuesday (Aug. 29) because of a pump failure, but the CSRD said the pump is now operational.

“Firefighters quickly adapted, as they often face many challenges such as this,” reads a CSRD update.

On Facebook around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Electoral Area C director Marty Gibbons said the fire behaviour is expected to continue to increase and all available resources have been moved to Sorrento and Anglemont to protect those communities.

The CSRD has confirmed the fire was active west of the tracks overnight but reported BC Wildfire crews and CSRD departments fought the blaze overnight and there was no structure loss.

Sorrento residents will also notice as water was temporarily unavailable at higher elevations, a boil water notice was in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 30).

The CSRD continues to ask people to stay away from the area to allow firefighters and equipment easy access to the area.

“Residents in Sorrento and Blind Bay may certainly be concerned, however, firefighters feel comfortable with the current status and the weather is in their favour today.”

Read more: Former councillor urges fire guard 'headband' be cut around Salmon Arm

