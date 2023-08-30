An evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (TNRD image)

Evacuation order downgraded to alert for 57 properties in Turtle Valley area

Alert area now covers about 264 properties

An evacuation order affecting 57 properties in the Turtle Valley has been downgraded to an alert.

The transition from order to alert in Electoral Area L was announced by the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) Emergency Operations Centre Wednesday evening, Aug. 30.

The revised evacuation alert area, which now covers approximately 264 properties, remains in place in response to the Bush Creek East wildfire which, as of Wednesday, was estimated to be 43,000 hectares.

The TNRD reminds those in alert areas they must be prepared to evacuate their premises/property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however, there limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information, visit tnrd.ca.

