Evacuation expanded to more homes on Westside as flooding continues

New evacs affect Falcon Avenue

The continued flooding from Whiteman’s Creek has caused evacuation orders for another row of homes in Parkers Cove.

Residents of #708 and #131-38 on Falcon Avenue are being told to leave the area. Members of the Okanagan Indian Band, as well as fire and bylaw are on hand to expedite the evacuation.

Those affected can register at 8 Bonneau Road, the New Horizons building. It is asked that you shut off all gas, and close all windows and doors.

Anyone that needs help leaving the area can call 250-241-5809.

What is being called a once-in-200-years flooding event has already caused evacuation orders on multiple other roads in the small neighbourhood, including Grouse Avenue, Deer Street, Elk Street and Lakeshore Drive. The band is asking that anybody who is not emergency personnel that has stayed behind to vacate the area.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Flooding causes extensive damage at Parker Cove on Westside

READ MORE: Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
