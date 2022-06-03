Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Concern persists above-average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly

The potential for flooding has prompted several evacuation alerts in British Columbia as warmer weather and rain speed snowmelt.

Cold, rainy weather delayed the spring thaw by about a month and there’s concern that several days of above average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly, overwhelming some waterways.

A flood watch has been issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River in northwestern B.C., and evacuation alerts are in effect for low lying properties on either side of the river at Smithers.

Evacuation alerts have also been posted for northern B.C., in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, for properties along the Skeena River north of Terrace.

High streamflow advisories cover much of northern and north-central B-C, and extend from the Cariboo south to the United States border.

Forecasters say current modelling suggests rain and snowmelt could cause some flooding this weekend, with areas around the Okanagan and Boundary regions among the hardest hit, but rainfall amounts remain uncertain.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

RELATED: Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9
Next story
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Just Posted

Laurel Timmer, a lifter with the Vikings. (Bold Photos by Shelly/ Shelly Fey)
‘It’s cool to be a strong woman’: Females give Kelowna weightlifting club strength

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

If the RDCO does decide to switch, Recycle BC would not take over direct services until 2026. (File photo)
Time ticking on recycling decision for Central Okanagan Regional District

Creating affordable housing in the Regional District of Central Okanagan is subject of new draft strategy proposed to regional board. (File photo) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Mixed reaction to Central Okanagan housing strategy