Evacuation alert rescinded on wildfire east of Lumby

An evacuation alert for properties along the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road in relation to the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby has been rescinded as of Aug. 25. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the evacuation alert for properties along a portion of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (Lumby Mabel Lake Road) due to the Bunting Road fire, burning 41 kilometres northeast of Enderby.

Properties rescinded from the alert included the 3,300-17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods.

The fire was also reclassified to ‘being held’ from ‘active’ on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Residents are reminded that although the evacuation alert has been removed, the Province of British Columbia is still facing the threat of wildfire in the area. Stay connected with up-to-date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information.

A detailed map of all evacuation alerts and orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC.

