Google Maps

Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

An evacuation alerts have been rescinded for West Kelowna properties.

The evacuation alert issued on for seven properties in West Kelowna has been rescinded.

The properties include:

3974 Hitchner Road

3982 Hitchner Road

3990 Hitchner Road

4010 Hitchner Road

4030 Hitchner Road

4040 Hitchner Road

1860 Jennens Road

There are still five states of emergency in place in the Central Okanagan including:

RDCO on Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to 10374 Westside Road

City of Kelowna

City of West Kelowna

District of Peachland

District of Lake Country

There are evacuation orders also in effect including:

One property in West Kelowna at 2808 Capri Rd.

Two in the RDCO affecting properties at 8375 Westside Rd. and

As well, there are evacuation alerts in effect on eight properties on Old Boucherie Road on the Westbank First Nation and one in the RDCO at 8375 Westside Road.

To view the most up to date information and locations of evacuation alerts, orders and sandbag facilities, go to www.cordemergency.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group
Next story
Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

Lake Country council approves of cannabis shops, but not near schools or daycares

Rezoning for pot shops at the town centre will be sent to a public hearing

Family raises funds for animal lover’s legacy

The family of Amiee Parks raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA at a Kelowna golf tournament

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Raven Graham, 21, facing 6 charges, including obstruction of justice, RCMP says

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Free session to explore genetics of Alzheimer’s

Okanagan Clinical Trials is hosting a free community event at the Okanagan College Theatre.

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Most Read