Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

An evacuation alerts have been rescinded for West Kelowna properties.
The evacuation alert issued on for seven properties in West Kelowna has been rescinded.
The properties include:
3974 Hitchner Road
3982 Hitchner Road
3990 Hitchner Road
4010 Hitchner Road
4030 Hitchner Road
4040 Hitchner Road
1860 Jennens Road
There are still five states of emergency in place in the Central Okanagan including:
RDCO on Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to 10374 Westside Road
City of Kelowna
City of West Kelowna
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
There are evacuation orders also in effect including:
One property in West Kelowna at 2808 Capri Rd.
Two in the RDCO affecting properties at 8375 Westside Rd. and
As well, there are evacuation alerts in effect on eight properties on Old Boucherie Road on the Westbank First Nation and one in the RDCO at 8375 Westside Road.
To view the most up to date information and locations of evacuation alerts, orders and sandbag facilities, go to www.cordemergency.ca.
