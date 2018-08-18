Evacuation alert issued due to wildfire near Princeton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for properties in near Cool Creek and the Ashnola Forest Service Road.

Due to the threat of wildfire in the vicinity of Cool Creek and the Ashnola Forest Service Road, south of the community of Hedly in Electoral Area G and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the RDOS has issued an evacuation alert for the lands indicated in the attached mapped area, according to its news release.

The evacuation alert boundary in Electoral Area G and indicated in the attached mapping, borders a portion of Electoral Area “H” to the west, follows the Ashnola Forest Service Road to the south and east, and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Upper Similkameen Indian Band lands and Sterling Creek Forest Service Road to the north, but does not include private property along Highway 3, nor a portion of Upper Similkameen Indian Band lands identified as Chuchuwayha Indian Reserve 2c.

READ MORE: Cool Creek blaze near Princeton growing with “extreme fire behaviour”

An evacuation alert has also been issued southeast of the community of Princeton in Electoral Area H and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the RDOS has issued an evacuation alert for the lands indicated in the attached mapped area.

The evacuation alert boundary in Electoral Area H, borders a portion of Electoral Area G, and extends west towards Highway 3 near East Gate. The evacuation alert boundary remains outside of and does not include residential properties along Highway 3 between Manning Provincial Park and the Princeton, nor the Town of Princeton at its southern most municipal boundary adjacent to the mine property.

The evacuation alert has been issued to prepare people to evacuate premises, property and crown lands within area identified, should it be found necessary. Specifically, this Evacuation Alert is of particular importance to ranchers with cattle in the areas identified, as they should begin locating and moving all cattle to a safe area outside of the alert area.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.