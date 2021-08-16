Evacuation alert expands slightly due to Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

18 more properties on alert; Crown land added to evac order

Mount Law wildfire seen from Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Brent Crozier photo)

Eighteen more properties in the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Peachland have been placed on evacuation alert due to the Mount Law wildfire.

Properties added to the existing alert area are inclusive of 4740 Trepanier Road (northwest end) to 4980 Trepanier Road (southeast end) and include:

4850 to 4855 MacKinnon Road

4802 to 4995 Trepanier Road

4902 to 4975 Star Place

Residents in alert areas should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, says Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

The evacuation order has also been expanded onto Crown land on the fire’s southeast corner. The expansion does not include any private properties. Gorman Mill remains under evacuation alert.

The blaze on Mount Law continues to burn at an estimated 800 hectares. Fire crews will continue actioning the fire into the night.

“Cooler temperatures and some light rain are helping on the front lines but extremely dry conditions remain,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in a Monday evening update.

Emergency response personnel ask that boaters avoid areas of the lake being used by air support and that people stay away from areas close to the fire.

Tourists in the Central Okanagan are urged to check drivebc.ca before leaving to check on potential highway closures.

More than 460 properties remain on evacuation order in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood, while over 2,000 more properties in the area are on evacuation alert. A map of the affected areas is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Evacuees can now call 1-833-498-3770 to register for Emergency Support Services. The reception centre at the Kelowna Salvation Army (1480 Sutherland Avenue) will remain open through the evening.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.

