Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight including the Mount Eneas wildfire more than a week ago. Image: Sandy Baldwin/Kelowna Capital News

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

By Matthew Abrey

Chris Brydon is glad to be back in his Brent Road summer home after being told to evacuate due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

“ (It’s been a) tense couple of nights and a lot of sleepless nights,” says Brydon. “You saw the pictures on the internet that looked pretty bad and it was just a miracle that the houses didn’t burn.”

Brydon, who is from Vancouver, spends his summers in the Okanagan. He was in Vancouver when the Mount Eneas fire broke out, four hours away from his family who was at the Brent Road property.

“The fire came up on the Thursday and they were evacuated, and I was lucky and fortunate my family had a place to go in Kelowna, and I came up on the Friday and waited with them on the Friday, and it was probably about 4 p.m. on the Saturday when we got the go-ahead to come back here,” said Brydon.

“There was fire right there, and it didn’t get to any of these homes here, so we’re pretty lucky.”

Brydon fully expected to come back to a house smelling of smoke and a yard full of ash and retardant, but to his surprise, he says none of that was really an issue.

“We got really fortunate with the wind, it was always just blowing in our favour which I think was a big factor in this thing because if the wind had turned and gone the other way, I’m sure there would’ve been a number of homes that would’ve been lost.”

All residents on Brent Road are now back in their homes, but a number of wildfires continue to burn out of control in the valley.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

“Kudos to the firefighters and the Peachland firefighters that were here, because I know that they were here for three nights in a row, and they saved all these homes, so we were blessed that way for sure,” says Brydon.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics
Next story
Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Most Read