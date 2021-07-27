Evac order and alert area expanded due to Mabel Lake wildfire

Bunting Road fire burns hot and deep and may create rolling debris, BC Wildfire Services says

The evacuation order and alert area have been expanded for visitors and homeowners on the east side of Mabel Lake as the Bunting Road fire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 3,000 hectares.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the expanded order and alert Monday evening (July 26) as per BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) recommendation.

RCMP officers and other agencies helped to expedite the evacuation order following its 8 p.m. issue.

The RDNO said it doesn’t expect to the order will be lifted any time soon and evacuees won’t have access to their homes while it’s in place.

In addition to the original evacuation area of 10,000-17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (Cottonwoods), the 6,000-17,000 block is also now under the evac order. This includes Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site.

An evacuation alert is in effect for those within the 3,300 to 6,000 block, which includes the Mabel Lake Provincial Park.

“BC Parks will refund if we are upgraded to an evacuation,” the provincial park campsite host said.

The order and alert now span nearly the entire length of the lake.

In a Monday, July 26, update, the BCWS said the Bunting Road wildfire is burning hot and deep on steep terrain, sometimes creating rolling debris.

BCWS with industry partners are responding with 13 personnel and multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

Two helicopters were actioning the fire yesterday.

READ MORE: Evacuations ordered for Mabel Lake fire which grows to 3,000 hectares

READ MORE: Increased fire activity leads to new evacuation alerts for White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021