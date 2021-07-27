An aerial view of the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake. (BC Wildfire Services)

Evac order and alert area expanded due to Mabel Lake wildfire

Bunting Road fire burns hot and deep and may create rolling debris, BC Wildfire Services says

The evacuation order and alert area have been expanded for visitors and homeowners on the east side of Mabel Lake as the Bunting Road fire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 3,000 hectares.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the expanded order and alert Monday evening (July 26) as per BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) recommendation.

RCMP officers and other agencies helped to expedite the evacuation order following its 8 p.m. issue.

The RDNO said it doesn’t expect to the order will be lifted any time soon and evacuees won’t have access to their homes while it’s in place.

In addition to the original evacuation area of 10,000-17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (Cottonwoods), the 6,000-17,000 block is also now under the evac order. This includes Cottonwoods and Cascade Beach Recreation Site.

An evacuation alert is in effect for those within the 3,300 to 6,000 block, which includes the Mabel Lake Provincial Park.

“BC Parks will refund if we are upgraded to an evacuation,” the provincial park campsite host said.

The order and alert now span nearly the entire length of the lake.

The Regional District of North Okanagan expanded the evacuation order and alert for residences near the Bunting Road wildfire July 26, 2021. (RDNO)

In a Monday, July 26, update, the BCWS said the Bunting Road wildfire is burning hot and deep on steep terrain, sometimes creating rolling debris.

BCWS with industry partners are responding with 13 personnel and multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

Two helicopters were actioning the fire yesterday.

READ MORE: Evacuations ordered for Mabel Lake fire which grows to 3,000 hectares

READ MORE: Increased fire activity leads to new evacuation alerts for White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
B.C.’s active wildfires fall to 250, evacuation orders up to 61
Next story
800 Christmas trees burn in fire at Nanaimo tree farm

Just Posted

An aerial view of the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake. (BC Wildfire Services)
Evac order and alert area expanded due to Mabel Lake wildfire

Splatsin near Enderby has teamed up with a Calgary-based company to launch its VoyentAlert mass notification service so community members and others living in the area can be safe during emergencies. The alert delivers vital information to cell phones, landlines, and email. (Splatsin photo)
Mass notification service launched by Splatsin

Vernon Jackals tackler Jed Miller (3, right) stops Salmon Arm Yeti back Jeff Miller (no relation) in his tracks during Okanagan Rugby Union Action Saturday, July 24, at Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain Sports Field. (Vernon Jackals photo)
Vernon Jackals dismantle Salmon Arm Yeti as Okanagan Rugby Union kicks off

Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (7) grabs a rebound over Serbia’s Tina Krajisnik (33) during a women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, in Saitama, Japan. The former Kalamalka Lakers standout had eight points in Canada’s 72-68 defeat. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former Kalamalka Lakers star nets 8 points in Tokyo Olympics