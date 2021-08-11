Escape the smoke and heat at these Vernon facilities

City of Vernon keeps Kal Tire Place open for walkers, shade seekers

It’s going to be hot and smoky over the next few days, says Environment Canada, with temperatures climbing to the mid- to high-30s.

In response to special air and weather statements issued by the national agency, the City of Vernon is keeping the doors open on Kal Tire Place as a safe haven from the elements.

Walking hours will also be extended Wednesday (Aug. 11) through Friday (Aug. 13) to 9 p.m. each day.

The Okanagan Regional Library Vernon Branch and Village Green Shipping Centre are also open to the public over the weekend.

Wednesday – Friday (Aug 11 – 13)

Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Wednesday), 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)

Saturday, Aug 14

Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 15

Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

