Erratic, sword-wielding man arrested in downtown Kelowna

The 30-year-old man was released on strict conditions pending a future court date

Kelowna RCMP arrested a sword-wielding man in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 13).

Around 1:30 p.m., several people called the RCMP to report a man behaving erratically in the downtown core. Callers also indicated the man had weapons, according to RCMP.

Mounties flooded the area and located the suspect on Ellis Street. The 30-year-old man was arrested and upon a search, police found and seized three knives and a large sword. Officers found more weapons with the man’s belongings a short distance away from where he was arrested.

The man’s mental health was later assessed by the Kelowna RCMP Police and Crisis Team.

Police released the man on strict conditions and he is expected to appear in court at a later date, while the RCMP’s investigation continues.

The full findings of that investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

