(West Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Erratic driving leads to West Kelowna drug bust

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized

Some dangerous driving led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

West Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a silver Hyundai that was all over the road on Bentley Road on Jan. 19. The car was first spotted near Shannon Lake School, where the driver went up onto the sidewalk and almost struck a child.

The car was found parked illegally in front of a business on Highway 97. Upon inspection, it was found that the driver was previously known to police, and the investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The driver was arrested and is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

