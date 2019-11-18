A group of environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves to the doors of Interior Savings Credit Union on Monday morning. (Dan Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

A group of environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves together to the front doors of Interior Savings Credit Union in downtown Kelowna on Monday to protest the bank’s support of Ribfest.

The activists wore black shirts saying “stop supporting ribfest violence” and held signs that said “stop sponsoring Ribfest.”

According to a press release, the group claims Interior Savings sponsors not only the Kelowna Ribfest, but other Ribfest events across B.C.

“Festivals like these cannot happen without sponsors donating money, therefore we are calling on Interior Savings to stop supporting a festival that destroys our environment and supports farms that have been proven to conduct criminal animal cruelty,” said activist Amy Soranno in a press release.

In July a similar protest was held by a group called the Kelowna Climate Save at the Kelowna RibFest.

During that protest the group used chalk to mark the sidewalks outside Interior Saving to express their concern about the impact animal agriculture has on the planet.

Interior Savings did not immediately respond to an interview request.

READ MORE: Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

More to come.

