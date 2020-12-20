Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the southern Interior of B.C. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected beginning early Monday morning.

A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state Monday. Abundant moisture associated with the system, combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory, will produce heavy snowfall.

Snow will begin early Monday morning and intensify during the day. It will taper off Monday night.

Snowfall amounts will range from 15 to 20 cm for the Nicola and Boundary regionals.

Snowfall will be more variable in the Okanagan where lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 cm or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more at higher terrains.

Environment Canada advises surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking ltos may beocme difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

