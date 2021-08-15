Entire city of Merritt under evacuation alert

City sits in proximity to two out of control wildfires

Both the July Mountain fire, and the Brook Creek fire, concern Merritt. Image BC Wildfire

The entire city of Merritt was put on evacuation alert Sunday, August 15, through an order signed by the mayor.

The city, with a population of approximately 7,200, is in proximity of two wildfires burning out of control.

The Brook Creek wildfire sparked Saturday, Aug. 14, 30 km south of Merritt, and is 500 hectares, according to BC Wildfire.

The July Mountain fire, at 7,460 hectares, burns five kilometres to the west of the Brook Creek blaze.

Merritt is located 90 km north of Princeton.

