Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In Theatre is not immune to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s limit of 50 vehicles amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Starlight photo)

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in is not exempt from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s 50 vehicle limit.

The province’s top doctor confirmed Monday her order limiting vehicles applies to all drive-in movie theaters along with special events.

“We have a less risky environment when we have people in cars,” she said in an update May 25. “You can have more than one person in a car, but that becomes a very challenging situation when you have large numbers of vehicles.”

She said this 50-vehicle limit is not a forever thing, but it is necessary for this phase. Dr. Henry suggested this restriction could be eased later this summer.

“But I can’t predict that,” she said.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

The popular drive-in theatre in Enderby opened earlier this month with new rules in place ensuring appropriate physical distancing measures and other provincial orders could be adhered to.

Since its season opening, Starlight has been operating at a 50 per cent or less capacity. Each car is given 20 feet of parking space and motorists are to park, as directed, in the middle of the assigned parking space and aren’t permitted to move once parked, the website reads.

Open hatches, trucks parked backwards and sitting outside are still permitted, but now with Dr. Henry’s clarification Monday, the number of patrons will likely be affected further reducing capacity.

An online reservation system is in place and all tickets for showings are to be pre-purchased online in advance.

“Your online ticket will guarantee your entrance, but not a specific parking spot,” the website reads.

The Morning Star has reached out to Starlight for comment.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

READ MORE: Enderby’s Starlight drive-in theatre plans to open amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation adopts Dr. Bonnie Henry, names her ‘one who is calm among us’

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

Kelowna General Hospital Foundation launches fundraising initiative to support local health care

The initiative also highlights workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna man charged with animal cruelty

The 20-year-old Kelowna resident remains in custody

Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

The forecast for this week is mainly sunny

Kelowna Rockets honour cancelled Memorial Cup week with promo video

May 21st, 2020 would have marked the opening of the 2020 Memorial Cup

Video: Okanagan mayors encourage water conservation this summer

Water conservation this summer could be more important than ever, experts say

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Shuswap cabin owner disputes request to stay home in Alberta

Alberta resident redrafts response to CSRD request to stay home

Petition seeks to clean up Okanagan forests ‘carpeted’ with shotgun shells

Penticton man says making shot-gun shells refundable would create cleaner forests

Kelowna’s main drag will be closed to vehicles this summer

Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue will be a pedestrian-only roadway from June 29 through the Labour Day long weekend

Vernon gym knocked out by COVID-19

9Round Fitness in Vernon Square Mall owners announce permanent closure of facility

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Most Read