Enderby sparks fire prep, propane pit ban

Enderby’s outdoor pool had to be closed for cleaning, city monitoring White Rock Lake wildfire

Fire remnants blowing into Armstrong from the White Rock Creek wildfire has residents on alert. (Alison Hlatky photo)

Fire remnants blowing into Armstrong from the White Rock Creek wildfire has residents on alert. (Alison Hlatky photo)

As charred remnants of wildfire blow miles over the North Okanagan, Enderby is stepping up its preparation and prevention plans.

The City of Enderby is closely monitoring the White Rock Lake wildfire west and southwest of the city. Therefore the Emergency Operations Centre has increased its activation to Level 1 due to the threat. Monitoring and advance planning are ongoing.

In addition to campfire bans, the city has also prohibited propane fire pits and all cooking in public parks and trails. Propane barbecues for cooking will be allowed in campgrounds and designated evacuation areas.

Significant ash has been falling in Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon from the wildfire.

The situation was so bad the Enderby Outdoor Pool was closed Friday, Aug. 6 as it needed to be cleaned.

Spallumcheen resident Alison Hlatky did a quick walk around her yard Friday morning and found handfuls of large, black pieces from the wildfire. She also found a scorch mark where a piece lit up some weeds on the driveway and “luckily went out,” said the Salmon River Road resident.

At this time, there is not an evacuation alert or order for Enderby or Armstrong. The EOC level one activation is a precautionary measure.

“Our sympathy goes out to those who have been affected by wildfires throughout the province,” the City of Enderby said, encouraging all residents and businesses to follow the personal, household, and pet emergency preparedness.

“Please stay safe, be prepared, keep tuned into media so that you are aware of the situation, support others, and follow instructions related to this emergency.”

READ MORE: Time to fire smart home is now: City of Vernon

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire forces more evacuation orders for Westside Road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

 

Aggressive behaviour and growth from the White Rock Lake wildfire has prompted Enderby to initiate level one of its emergency operations centre. (BC Wildfire Service)

Aggressive behaviour and growth from the White Rock Lake wildfire has prompted Enderby to initiate level one of its emergency operations centre. (BC Wildfire Service)

Previous story
Help needed to evacuate 40 llamas near Chase to a safer location
Next story
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd at Stuart Park on June 12. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor, chamber on further COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

The Central Okanagan seen from the top of Knox Mountain in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge