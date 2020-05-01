Kode Michael Schwartz, missing since April 21, has been found safe and well according to a Vernon RCMP statement Friday, May 1. (Contributed)

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

A 24-year-old man who went missing for more than a week has been found safe and well, police said Friday morning.

Kode Michael Schwartz had last been seen in Enderby April 21.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, RCMP media relations officer.

READ MORE: Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

READ MORE: Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered
Next story
Don’t let skincare take a back seat amid pandemic: Okanagan skin cancer doctor

Just Posted

‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Teachers will return to work next week with staggered shifts

COVID-19: Virtual town hall with School District 23

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick hosts a virtual town hall on Thursday

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Most Read