Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Enderby could be home to the North Okanagan’s first non-medicinal retail cannabis store.

City council approved one of three referral applications for a retail pot shop at a well-attended council meeting Monday, Dec. 17.

“The one application at Unit 4, 802 George Street got the approval to move forward and will be sent to the province so they can try to secure a licence,” Mayor Greg McCune said.

As the application is now before the provincial government, there is currently no known timeline for when the shop will open.

Put forward by the Mary Jane Resource Centre, McCune said the approved application received several letters support from the community.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to support us tonight,” a Centre spokesperson said following Monday’s council meeting. “We are approved municipally and have (been) given the go-ahead for federal approval.”

As a medical cannabis consultation group, the Mary Jane Resource Centre has been operational in the community for nearly three years.

Related: Lake Country residents give letters of support for cannabis store

Related: Mellow opening for B.C.’s first legal pot shop

While that application was approved, two other applications will not move forward due to community dissent.

A second application at 900 George Street received opposition from a neighbouring chapel and nearby businesses, McCune said. That application will be up for a second reading at a future to allow the applicants to come back with an alternative plan.

Meanwhile, an application for 601A Cliff Avenue was shot down.

“The opposition was just too great,” McCune said. “It’s obvious our community doesn’t want that street to have a cannabis store.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the Mary Jane Resource Centre for comments.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.