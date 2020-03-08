End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

The Center of Gravity Festival was an annual three-day event held in downtown Kelowna from 2008 to 2018. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s long-standing music festival has officially announced the end of an era.

Center of Gravity announced it will not be returning in 2020, after taking a hiatus in 2019.

Since its start in 2008, Center of Gravity grew to become one of the largest sports and music festivals in Canada, filling the streets of Kelowna with tourists, parties, and energy for a weekend in the heat of summer.

“This would not have been possible without the love and support of our fans, artists, athletes, vendors, and partners,” reads a statement on the Center of Gravity website.

“We are truly grateful for the contributions that each of you made to create this amazing event. We are announcing that the Center of Gravity will not be returning. To all our fans, we thank you for the support, energy, and passion that you brought to the Center of Gravity.”

The festival had hoped to rebrand and return in 2020. The last festival in 2018 raised controversy after a 16-year old girl fatally overdosed.

READ MORE: Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Over the years, the festival brought in big-name artists such as Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Tiesto and Kaskade to name a few. There is no word on if Kelowna will be hosting any new festival anytime soon.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter