The Center of Gravity Festival was an annual three-day event held in downtown Kelowna from 2008 to 2018. (Contributed)

End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Festival organizers officially announced it will cease to exist

Kelowna’s long-standing music festival has officially announced the end of an era.

Center of Gravity announced it will not be returning in 2020, after taking a hiatus in 2019.

Since its start in 2008, Center of Gravity grew to become one of the largest sports and music festivals in Canada, filling the streets of Kelowna with tourists, parties, and energy for a weekend in the heat of summer.

“This would not have been possible without the love and support of our fans, artists, athletes, vendors, and partners,” reads a statement on the Center of Gravity website.

“We are truly grateful for the contributions that each of you made to create this amazing event. We are announcing that the Center of Gravity will not be returning. To all our fans, we thank you for the support, energy, and passion that you brought to the Center of Gravity.”

The festival had hoped to rebrand and return in 2020. The last festival in 2018 raised controversy after a 16-year old girl fatally overdosed.

READ MORE: Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Over the years, the festival brought in big-name artists such as Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Tiesto and Kaskade to name a few. There is no word on if Kelowna will be hosting any new festival anytime soon.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Festival organizers officially announced it will cease to exist

Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

A look at women who have been recognized in the community, as well as events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Rockets hold on for 5-4 win over Hurricanes

The Rockets held a 5-1 lead going into the third period

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Liam’s Lowdown: To the mom I never had

She died from ovarian cancer in her mid 40s soon after I was born

Most Read