Vernon Coun. Kari Gares raised concerns about an encampment along Highway 97 north of Vernon near the underpass during the Monday, Sept. 27, meeting. (Google Maps)

Encampment off Vernon highway known to province: city staff

Safety concerns raised in latest council meeting

A Vernon councillor raised concerns regarding an encampment under the overpass north of the city, but staff assured council the province is aware of the issue.

“There are cars parked there, it’s a safety issue,” Coun. Kari Gares told council on Sept. 27.

City staff confirmed the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been made aware of the encampment on Highway 97’s off-ramp to 27th Street and is coordinating with the city.

Staff also noted several cleanups have already been completed.

The highway falls under the province’s jurisdiction.

The ministry has been contacted for more details and this story will be updated.

