Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

A staff member who did not work in the taproom of the popular Cannery Brewing has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Cannery friends, we want to let you know that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating. This employee does not work in our taproom, kitchen, or on the manufacturing side of our brewery,” it reads on the Cannery Facebook page tonight.

“We notified our employees and we are following the instructions of Interior Health to self-monitor and self-isolate where appropriate. Any co-workers who had direct contact with this employee have been referred for testing and will follow the necessary Interior Health directions.”

“We are confident in the rigorous COVID-19 protocols and sanitizing procedures that we maintain throughout our brewery. We are grateful to Interior Health for their assistance and to the compassionate 811 operators for their hard work. Our number one priority is and always will be, to keep our customers and staff safe. Together, we will get through this.

The Cannery, located on Ellis St., encourages people who have visited them to call if you have any questions or concerns.

The Great Canadian Superstore in Penticton announced one of it staff tested positive Dec. 1. Other businesses are encountering the same situation.

COVID cases in Interior Health are surging right now, with 72 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the principal of Maggie Secondary announced that there was more than just the one case of COVID at that school. As of Monday, afternoon classes have been cancelled until the Christmas break in attempt to stop the spread.

Pen Hi has confirmed a case there.

The Penticton Curling Club closed indefinitely last week after four of its members got sick with COVID.

