Third Space Life Charity members Nicole Gerber and Megan Woodruff (left), and Hechangedit members Shannon Crabbe and Candace Chisholm (right) celebrated the launch of ‘he.’, a new app focused on supporting men, on Nov. 18. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Third Space Life Charity members Nicole Gerber and Megan Woodruff (left), and Hechangedit members Shannon Crabbe and Candace Chisholm (right) celebrated the launch of ‘he.’, a new app focused on supporting men, on Nov. 18. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

In celebration of men everywhere, a group of mental health advocates in Kelowna are extending a helping hand.

HEchangedit, in collaboration with Third Space Life Charity, is launching a new app just in time for International Men’s Day (Nov. 19).

The app, ‘he.’, connects men around the world seeking help. Through the app they can connect with others in safe, judgment-free zones, and work through problems together. It can be used anonymously.

According to Hechangedit, one man a minute is lost to suicide around the world. What’s more, three out of four suicides in Canada are males. And this need is ever increasing. A recent study showed that 77 per cent of men have felt an increase in stress, anxiety and depression since the pandemic began.

“The really alarming part about that is that 40 per cent said that they won’t talk about it. And 22 per cent said that even if they were suicidal, they still wouldn’t talk to a professional,” said Candace Chisholm, CEO and co-founder of ‘he.’.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

She explained a barrier for men could be picking up the phone and calling. It could be not being able to get to a doctor during regular hours, or having their name associated with a stigma. That’s where the app, two-and-a-half years in the making, comes in.

“By having the opportunity to be anonymous, or engage when and if you need, whenever you need, that starts to break down some of the barriers that exist in traditional health.”

Referencing the tough, boots-on-the-ground work that Third Space performs on a daily basis, Shannon Crabbe, co-founder and COO of the app, said they want ‘he.’ to help.

The goal is to create a safe place for men to talk, 24/7.

“We all have men in our lives that we want to see thrive,” said Nicole Gerber, communications manager with Third Space Life Charity.

The Kelowna charity is a group of people dedicated to building resilience and strength within young people everywhere. For years they have been supporting emotional wellness among young adults during critical points in their lives. Through their student care program, Third Space Life Charity offers free counselling for college and university students.

“We just hope to play a supportive role for our counterparts. Just because we’re women doesn’t mean that we’re not capable of playing a role in supporting men in their mental health. We recognize that emotions are gender-less, they’re universal, and we all experience them, and that’s what connects us all,” Megan Woodruff, Third Space Life Charity project manager.

The best place to find the app, available for pre-order Nov. 19, is through HEchangedit’s website, Hechangedit.com.

READ MORE: Update: COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan schools

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre cancels Santa visit

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan schools
Next story
Lumby teen reunited with dirt bike

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

No tree atop hospital this year, but supporters can still Light a Bulb to buy required equipment

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

Flaming Geyser State Park leads hikers off the beaten path. (Kevin Hanson - Contributed)
COLUMN: Getting off the beaten track

‘Bushwhacking must feel very vulnerable, where no one has ever set foot before’

Mom Mary Borden helped reunite her son, Adrian, with his dirt bike after seeing an RCMP report in the local newspaper. (Contributed)
Lumby teen reunited with dirt bike

Vernon mom sees photo of son’s dirt bike in newspaper, brings it home for son

Four-year-olds Oliver Mytting, Sarah Singer, and Cadence Ivany show off their wrapped books, a gift from the Quesnel Literacy Society from its annual Christmas event on Dec. 5 in West Park Mall. (Melanie Law - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Donations needed for less fortunate Vernon kids to give gifts

Annual Children’s Christmas Gift House continuing, in a new format

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read