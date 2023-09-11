File photo of RCMP Emergency Response Team in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos/File)

File photo of RCMP Emergency Response Team in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos/File)

Emergency Response Team safely manages West Kelowna incident

A West Kelowna community was evacuated for a possible weapons threat on Sept. 9.

The RCMP has confirmed that the public is not at risk, after the Emergency Response Team swarmed and evacuated a West Kelowna community on Sept. 9.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP explained that on Saturday night, the RCMP received a call that a person at the McDougall Creek Estates is in crisis and may have a weapon.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene and “the matter was resolved safely.”

In situations where extreme danger or firearms may be present, the Emergency Response Team is called in. The team has specialized training in weapons and a variety of tactics.

Gauthier stated that there is no concern for public safety.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation receives federal apology for lost lands
Next story
Triple stabbing at Vancouver Chinatown festival, 1 man arrested

Just Posted

Stefanie Young scored the first hat-trick in program history to lead the Heat to an 8-1 victory over the Timberwolves on Sept. 9. (Will Thompson/UBCO Heat)
Victory rewrites history books for UBC Okanagan Heat soccer team

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior today to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby holds a press conference at a reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Premier headed to B.C. Interior to meet wildfire victims, responders

File photo of RCMP Emergency Response Team in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos/File)
Emergency Response Team safely manages West Kelowna incident

Head coach Gordon Herbert (far right) celebrates with his German team after they defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final. (NBA.com Photo)
Okanagan local leads Germany to international basketball glory

Pop-up banner image