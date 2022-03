First responders were on scene at Mt. Boucharie School in West Kelowna on Wednesday morning.

A witness at the scene said one fire engine, two police vehicles, an ambulance and an ambulance supervisor arrived at the school just before 11 a.m.

The school was put under a hold and secure during the incident, which has since been lifted.

The ambulance left for Kelowna General Hospital around 12:15 p.m.