Emergency officials responding to floods and landslides

Properties along Okanagan Lake are currently not at risk of flooding

Emergency officials and local government staff are responding to various reports of small landslides and localized flooding because of groundwater and high water levels in low-elevation streams throughout the Central Okanagan.

Properties along Okanagan Lake are currently not at risk of flooding. The Okanagan Lake level is being closely monitored and managed by the province and is not anticipated to be a concern in 2018, said the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

The Emergency Operation Centre has been activated to support crews in the field responding to the issues of localized flooding during the 2018 freshet.

The emergency program reminds property owners that they are responsible for having tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available at locations across the Central Okanagan for residents that are in vulnerable areas or who have previously experienced freshet flooding. Visit cordemergency.ca/map to find sand and sandbag pick up locations.

City of Kelowna has sand and sandbags at:

Apple Bowl parking area – 1555 Burtch Road

City of West Kelowna has sand and sandbags at:

Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

Across the street from Glenrosa Firehall – 3390 Gates Road

Across the street from Rose Valley Firehall – 1608Westlake Road

Road end – 4081 Hitchner Road

West Kelowna Yacht Club – 4111 Gellatly Road

District of Peachland has:

Sand at open space at 5432 Chidley Road

Sandbags at Peachland Fire Hall – 4405 3rd Avenue

Regional District of Central Okanagan has sand and sandbags:

Two fire halls in Joe Rich – 114881 Highway 33 and 6550 Goudie Road

Short’s Creek Firehall – 7355 Westside Road

Wilson’s Landing Firehall – 2396 Westside Road

Ellison Firehall – 4111 Old Vernon Road

In the event that a homeowner needs to construct a sandbag dike or wall to protect their property, residents are encouraged to review the sandbagging tips and information provided by Emergency Management BC.

Visit cordemergency.ca for the most up to date information and resources on how to be prepared to keep your family and property safe.

