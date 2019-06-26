Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

An accident has traffic slowed down at Ellis Street and Highway 97 intersection

Two vehicles were involved in an early morning crash in downtown Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of an accident at Ellis Street and Highway 97.

No injuries have been reported at this time as crews look to clear the accident to clear up traffic.

Traffic heading northbound on Highway 97 has gone down to one lane as crews clear the intersection.

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to let up yet

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Confusion over land ownership along Okanagan River Channel

There appears to be some confusion about ownership of two of the properties Coyote Cruises uses

UPDATED: Highway 97 near Penticton reopened after serious crash

Accident closes highway in both directions

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

