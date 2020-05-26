A possible fatal incident on Hwy 97 involving a motorcyclist has closed lanes south of Summerland. (John Arendt - Black Press Media)

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 near Summerland are closed following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. crews were called out to respond to an incident, north of Trout Creek and south of Summerland.

BC RCMP Traffic Services confirmed there was a fatality as a result of the incident, and that the highway will likely be closed for an extended period.

“I can confirm it’s a fatality,” said media relations officer, Cpl. Mike Halskov, adding that the investigation will likely be ongoing for some time.

“Motorists can monitor DriveBC for updates… if people can detour I would suggest they do that.”

More to come.

READ MORE: Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Just Posted

WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

City staff have made sure residents keep their distance to minimize COVID-19 transmission

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

Communities association president said they don’t know why the suspension happened

Trafficking investigation results in several firearms seized in Kelowna

Police seized both restricted and non-restricted firearms from a Kelowna residence

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

City councillor pitches idea to revive old tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Most Read