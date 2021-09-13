Ellison Fire Department. (Contributed)

Ellison Fire Department. (Contributed)

Ellison Fire Department looking for new recruits

Department will be taking applications for paid-on-call firefighters until Oct. 15

The Ellison Fire Department is looking for more paid-on-call volunteer firefighters.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has begun its fall recruitment drive for Ellison, a community near the northern end of Kelowna’s city limits. The department will be taking applications until 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 for new members.

Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of Station 61 at 4411 Old Vernon Road. Candidates must also be between 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

To apply, call 250-469-6155 or email ellison.chief@rdco.com and include your name, phone number and email address. Potential recruits will be contacted regarding next steps for joining the department.

Interviews and physical tests for candidates will take place this fall. Training will be provided for successful applicants during the department’s Monday evening or weekend sessions.

Ellison is one of four paid-on-call fire departments in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the others being Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing.

