Luna is one of the dogs rescued by Helping Paws Okanagan. She has since been adopted. (Helping Paws Okanagan)

Eleven dogs rescued; transported from Texas to the Okanagan despite pandemic

Helping Paws Okanagan rescued 11 dogs from Texas on March 28

Eleven dogs from Houston, Texas who needed homes are now safe and sound with their new Okanagan families thanks to a Penticton-based rescue organization.

Lesley Chapman, the founder of Helping Paws Okanagan, worked with a shelter in Houston, Texas — where she said there is a large number of abandoned dogs.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canada closed to stem the spread of the virus, which worried Chapman as she didn’t know if she would still be able to pick up 11 dogs scheduled to be transported from Texas to Washington on March 28.

She said she was so worried the guards wouldn’t let her through that she drove down to the States a week earlier than planned.

“But they told me at the border I’m doing commercial work, so I was let through. I stayed in Wenatchee until the dogs arrived,” she said.

Chapman said she was prepared and had measures to promote physical distancing with her colleague from Texas, as well as the other adopters who came down to Washington to pick up the dogs from her.

“I cleaned everything everybody touched, and I bought a whole bunch of new collars and disinfected them. When the transporter came, we took each dog and gave each one a wash.”

Fortunately, Chapman said all the dogs were able to meet their new families and go home.

“In the beginning, it was a lot of preparing and panicking and trying to find people in Washington who would be able to foster because, at that point, I didn’t know if the adopters would even be able to get through the border,”

“But it all did come together, with people in Washington state helping and adopters being able to pick up their dogs because dog rescue is part of essential work.”

She added that she’s seeing more and more requests for adoptions as people look for companions while they isolate at home.

Now, Chapman is in quarantine for the next 14 days, but she did say there are more dogs that need to be adopted. She may be at home, but the work continues as she coordinates adoptions for some of the dogs and working to schedule when she can next go down to Texas.

READ MORE: Helping Paws Okanagan worries about being able to bring dogs home as borders close

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister
Next story
B.C. schools Zoom to online education amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Eleven dogs rescued; transported from Texas to the Okanagan despite pandemic

Helping Paws Okanagan rescued 11 dogs from Texas on March 28

Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

Okanagan College passes $126.8-million 2020-21 budget — virtually

The board recognized circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will likely prompt changes

Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

“Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food.”

Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

This virtual offering, called Y Thrive Home, includes a variety of options for all ages

Princeton businesses donate protective equipment to local health-care workers

Princeton’s doctors, nurses and other health professionals, as well as care providers… Continue reading

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Image perfect reminder spring has sprung in the Okanagan

Effects of COVID-19 isolation on domestic violence a concern for Shuswap women’s shelter

Salmon Arm’s programs and services still running but funds, supplies needed

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Most Read