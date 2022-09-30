Electronic bikes and scooters proving beneficial to Kelowna’s environment

The use of electronic scooters and bikes have made a difference in Kelowna over the last year and a half.

According to a recent study from e-transport provider Lime, there have been more than 316,000 trips take on Lime’s e-bikes and e-scooters since arriving in Kelowna in April 2021. That has taken an estimated 77,410 car trips off the streets, totalling more than 14,000 litres of gasoline that has been saved. That reduced car usage has cut Kelowna’s CO2 emissions by an approximate 33.16 metric tons.

It’s also been calculated that 36 per cent of the more than 316,000 trips were taken during peak commute hours. They expect that percentage to increase with school in session and more people going back to their offices instead of working at home.

With the price of gas in the area back on the rise towards the two-dollar mark, e-scooters and e-bikes are saving Kelowna residents money at the pumps as well.

