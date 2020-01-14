(CORGI HomePlan/Flickr)

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

This week’s cold snap in much of the province has helped set a new record for demand for electricity.

BC Hydro said Tuesday energy consumption hit 10,302 megawatts the day before, marking a new high for peak hourly demand, which is the hour customers use the most electricity. That’s 16 per cent higher than the week previous.

The previous record was set on Jan. 3, 2017, when power peaked at 10,194 megawatts.

The utility said it expects even higher peak loads – between 9,800 and 10,600 megawatts – with more snow expected and the mercury not set to rise.

BC Hydro shares these tips to reduce electricity use in the winter, when residential use can climb by 88 per cent on average:

– Set the thermostat at an ideal temperature based on time of day:

16 C when sleeping or away from home

21 C when relaxing or watching TV

18 C when doing housework or cleaning

– Avoid cranking up the thermostat. This does not heat the home up faster than turning it up a degree or two at a time

– Draftproof around windows and doors to reduce heat loss by 10 per cent

READ MORE: School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -47.5C

