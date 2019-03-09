Electricial fire temporarily displaces Kelowna tenants

Six tenants are using Emergency Support Services after a fire sparked in their home

An electrical fire that sparked Saturday night in the attic of a Kelowna home was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Montgomery Road, according to the fire department in a news release.

The first arriving crew reported light smoke coming from the eaves of a single story house.

Crews found a small fire in the attic and it was quickly extinguished. The structure did suffer some damage and was determined to be unsafe for the tenants to stay in for the night, the release said.

Four tenants and four dogs were home at the time of the fire. All were able to escape unharmed. The fire displaced six tenants and four dogs and Emergency Support Services are looking after accommodations, the release said.

The fire was deemed unsuspicious.

