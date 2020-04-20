Electric wheelchair struck by vehicle in Kelowna

A person fell from their electric wheelchair after being struck by a vehicle on Monday

A person fell from their electric wheelchair after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Spall Road and Windsor Road.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The person was discovered on the road, placed into the care of BC Ambulance and then taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with RCMP. The wheelchair was equipped with a safety vest and a flag.

The intersection remained blocked while crews were on scene.

An SUV has collided with a pedestrian on a motorized scooter at the intersection of Windsor and Spall Road in Kelowna. The pedestrian has since been taken by ambulance. RCMP remain at the scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Xa2878Hewl — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) April 20, 2020

car crash