Electric bike-share program coming to Kelowna

Ford-owned Spin will launch around 100 shared e-bikes in Kelowna this fall

A new electric bike-sharing program is coming to Kelowna.

Following the success of the shared bike pilot in 2018, city council has been working to get an electrified fleet of shared bikes to Kelowna. After years of waiting, the program is set to arrive this fall, operated by Ford-owned Spin.

“This new e-bike sharing program will allow riders of all abilities access to one of the city’s favourite methods of transportation, cycling,” said Matt Worona, the city’s new mobility specialist. “Spin will be a great partner to work with as we introduce new, environmentally friendly ways of getting around Kelowna.”

Spin’s bikes will offer 160 kilometres of range, wireless charging for smartphones and a dual kickstand to help keep sidewalks open. The company operates in more than 100 cities across North America and Europe.

The same regulations required for e-scooters in the city will be in effect for shared e-bikes, including the distribution of free helmets and a low-income access plan.

Spin plans to launch with a limited number of e-bikes and grow to 100 over the first month. In a press release, the city did not give an exact date for the launch.

