Pixabay

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Those who want to run for Lake Country council can pick up their candidate nomination packages.

Anyone thinking of running as a candidate in the Oct. 20 municipal election will want to read through all of the information provided in the elections section of the district’s website.

Candidate nomination packages are available for download, although picking up a hard copy is recommended. The packages are available at Lake Country Municipal Hall (10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road) from Friday, July 27 to Friday, Sept. 14, according to the district’s news release.

If you are elected to office, you will be expected to serve a four-year term which officially begins by being sworn in at the inaugural council meeting, Nov. 6, the release said.

READ MORE: Majority of Kelowna council incumbents running for re-election

Holding office can be time consuming. In addition to attending regular meetings, you will be asked to sit on advisory committees, boards or commissions that also require significant time. You might consider talking to a current or former councillor to find out how much time you will be expected to commit. A candidate information session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 (6-9 p.m.) at the Creekside Theatre (10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.) to address common questions asked by potential candidates before filing nomination documents, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size
Next story
New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Just Posted

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read