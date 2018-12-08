Elderly man rescued in West Kelowna

A elderly man was rescued in West Kelowna last night.

Just over three hours after an Al Campbell walked away from a property in the 3600 block of Old Okanagan Highway, a police officer spotted the missing man behind the Westbank Museum located along Pamela Road.

“Due to the frigid outdoor temperatures, combined with the missing man’s health conditions, our officers were very concerned for his health and overall well being,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, communications officer with the RCMP.

The missing male, who suffered what appeared to be relatively minor injuries and displayed symptoms of exposure to the elements, was transported to the hospital by BC Ambulance Service for full medical assessment and treatment, according to the RCMP.

