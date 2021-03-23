The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)

Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Eileen Park has gone public about an “avalanche of anti-Asian hate” after her wedding to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson was featured in Vogue.

Along with international acclaim, she said came “sickening” comments including people accusing Robertson of having “yellow fever” and other racist remarks about Park’s Korean heritage.

“The amount of disgusting direct messages and mentions I got, as a result, made me ill. The fetishization of Asian women is racist. Why? Because it dehumanizes and targets us,” she said in a video posted to social media Sunday.

Vogue’s March issue was published the same week six women of Asian descent were killed at the hands of a white gunman who targeted Atlanta-area massage parlors.

The shooting sent a wave of terror through the Asian-American community – prompting Asian women across the globe to go public with their experiences with racism and sexual harassment.

RELATED: Asian women say Atlanta shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

“For too long, Asian women all over the world, like me, have had to keep quiet and eat our own bitterness, and I just can’t keep quiet anymore,” the former journalist said.

Park, who is Korean-America, said she and Robertson met at a climate summit in Copenhagen in 2019 when she was communications director for Portland’s mayor. At the time, Robertson was an ambassador for the Global Covenant of Mayors.

The now-wife said she experienced racism while working in politics and when she was a reporter.

“It can be anything as small as someone saying ‘where are you really from’ or it can be something as big as someone spreading a rumour about you in a professional setting saying ‘you must have slept your way to the top’ just by virtue of being an Asian woman,” she said.

“Covert racism (is) these microaggressions, these everyday microaggressions that happen to women.”

RELATED: Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racismsexual harassmentShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna council cautiously supports winery’s culinary college vision
Next story
Wright wrong in perceived corruption in golf course application: Armstrong CAO

Just Posted

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Police watchdog clears Lake Country Mountie of blame in injury-causing arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

The City of Vernon is looking for input into its Climate Action Plan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public feedback sought on city’s climate action plan

Discussion on a rezoning application for the Royal York Golf Course got heated at Monday’s regular meeting of Armstrong council between one councillor and the city’s chief administrative officer on March 22, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Wright wrong in perceived corruption in golf course application: Armstrong CAO

Bertles says easy for councillor to take ‘Trump-like stance’, make allegations of staff

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Judge to decide fate next month for former Vernon teacher accused of historic sex crimes

Anoop Singh Klair is charged with various sex crimes against children in the early 2000s

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

A concept rendering of the proposed "Culinary College for Humanity." (Contributed)
Kelowna council cautiously supports winery’s culinary college vision

‘The ALC should be aware we have concerns and it’s not a slam dunk’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Most Read