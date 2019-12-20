Starbuds owners Gavin Meehan and Celine Fitzgerald will be welcoming edibles to their shelves on Dec. 24. (File) Starbuds owners Gavin Meehan and Celine Fitzgerald will be welcoming edibles to their shelves on Dec. 24. (File)

Edibles coming to Central Okanagan just in time for Christmas

Lake Country’s Starbuds will receive its first shipment of edibles on Christmas Eve

If you’re looking for some last-minute gifts or some treats that will be fun for the whole (19+) family at Christmas dinner, one Lake Country pot shop may have what you need.

Following the Thursday availability of a few edibles on the BC Cannabis website, local shop Starbuds will be joining the party, placing their order just in time to receive it on Christmas Eve.

Of the seven products available from BC Cannabis, Starbuds co-owner Gavin Meehan said his shop will be carrying four products, including three flavours of chocolate (dark, sea salt and caramel) and spearmint mints, which will contain around 2 mg of THC.

“We only got four; they were sold out so quick,” he said.

He added disposable THC vaporizers are also on the way for Christmas Eve.

Despite marijuana’s legalization coming in October of 2018, edibles weren’t legal until this past October.

Delaying edibles from hitting the shelves even further was a Health Canada mandate that required federal cannabis licence holders to provide 60 days notice of their intent to sell new products.

Hobo Cannabis, the Central Okanagan’s only other currently open pot shop, was not immediately available for comment.

