The stop will be located at the Eastbound curbside stop on Dobbin Road in front of Scotiabank photo:Contributed

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

The stop will be in effect Dec. 3

After many weeks of collaboration with the City of West Kelowna, and in a continued effort to improve our service, Ebus has confirmed new stop in West Kelowna.

This stop will add increased connectivity for visitors and residents in the City of West Kelowna as well as the surrounding areas, including the nearby communities in the Southern Okanagan.

  • · Service will start and reservations will be available on Monday, Dec. 3
  • · The location will be an Eastbound curbside stop on Dobbin Road in front of Scotiabank
  • · People with existing reservations at the Kelowna Airport that would like to embark/disembark in West Kelowna are welcome to do so
  • · It will be a scheduled stop – although advance reservations are recommended

Service to our West Kelowna stop begins Dec 3, 2018. Complete schedule information for this stop is available now at www.myebus.ca or by phone at 1-877-769-3287.

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

