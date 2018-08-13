Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Ahoy matey!

Pirate Pak Day is back at White Spot on Wednesday.

Buccaneers both young, and young-at-heart, can re-live childhood memories by ordering an adult Pirate Pak at White Spot and help kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities at the same time.

For the ninth consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

Since it started, White Spot has raised $660,000 through its annual Pirate Pak Day and has sent more than 400 kids to camp.

White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch runs from Aug. 20 to 23 and includes activities ranging from kayaking and climbing to swimming and horseback riding.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big fundraising event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart. “Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests. Everyone embraces the spirit of the day, with both staff and guests alike donning their swashbuckling best for the occasion.”

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit to kids with medical needs,” added Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “Each year, we are grateful for White Spot’s Pirate Pak Day fundraiser, which helps provide life-changing summer camp experiences for children in B.C. and across Canada. I encourage everyone to enjoy a Pirate Pak on Aug. 15, so that as many deserving kids as possible can experience summer camp.”

On August 15 only, the adult Pirate Pak menu is available for both dine-in and take-out. Each pak which includes a selection of burgers, sandwiches and more, all served in the iconic cardboard boat container.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
70% of B.C. residents support using red-light cameras to snag speeders: survey
Next story
Fight against toxic weeds continues in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Pride Week kicks off in Kelowna

This year’s theme is pride in diversity

Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

After a drop in sales, the rock legend says the guitar isn’t going anywhere

Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

B.C. Indigenous language diversity unique in Canada

A smoky, legendary rocker filled weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled highlights of this weekend in a community photo album

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

The study proves people are able to control their own happiness

One missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for the person, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Fight against toxic weeds continues in the Shuswap

Wild parsnip, poison hemlock and knotweed are a continuing problem

Monashee complex wildfire update

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Cap reseller ticket prices, control bots, B.C. told

Survey finds frustration with live event tickets being scooped up

Highway 99 still closed in both directions west of the Highway 97 junction

Mudslides have once again hampered traffic in the region following heavy rains.

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Most Read